New wine platform aims to forge bonds between consumers and winemakers

Twenty Five Doors is a technology solution empowering wineries to easily create, market and deliver accessible and unique wine experiences at their cellar door. The purpose isn’t to ‘educate’ but rather to create a personal connection between every wine lover and their favourite wineries. Wine education is, ironically, the by-product.

Through the integrated planning website, launching this month with the Yarra Valley, Twenty Five Doors brings together the wine experiences available from wineries in a region in one place. It allows the wine lover to select and self-discover the wines and wine experiences that are on offer, and plan an itinerary to get the most out a particular region that suits their tastes.

The platform has an unique mapping feature which allows consumers to create, for free, personalised self-guided itineraries of wine regions selecting wineries which match their tastes and interests. The itineraries help all wineries to be discovered by visitors, especially the smaller wineries that don’t have marketing budgets to promote themselves widely. The wineries get qualified customers delivered right to their cellar door.

There is no cost for wineries to be listed on Twenty Five Doors. Instead, consumers pay an annual membership fee and wineries pay a small booking fee only when visitors book an experience.

As a member, consumers get access to unique and exclusive experiences at wineries so they can get the best from their travels. There are no more hours of researching, driving around in circles or standing in the wineries waiting for the next small taste of wine.

“Twenty Five Doors is a major step forward to providing scale to the hundreds of wine makers across Australia. It will allow them to focus on what they do best, make great wine and deliver a growing audience of informed, interested wine lovers to their cellar door and to their business,” said Australian wine authority Peter Bourne.