Rabobank appoints new horticulture and wine analyst

Agribusiness banking specialist Rabobank has announced the appointment of Hayden Higgins to head up its horticulture and wine sector research.

Higgins joins the bank’s food and agribusiness research team from his role as major agribusiness manager with Rabobank New Zealand.

General manager of RaboResearch Food & Agribusiness Tim Hunt said the new appointment was an opportunity to take advantage of Mr Higgins’ extensive knowledge of the horticulture and viticulture industries.

“Over the past 15 years in his career in rural banking, Hayden has worked extensively across a range of industries, but has had particular exposure to both wine and horticulture,” he said.

“Since joining Rabobank in 2010 in the Hawkes Bay region, he has worked closely with some of the largest and most complex wine, horticulture and other agribusiness clients in the North Island and has built a substantial in-depth knowledge of these key industries in this time.”

Higgins has also served as chair of Rabobank’s NZ horticulture strategy team since 2014.

Based in Hastings on New Zealand’s North Island, Mr Higgins will cover the horticulture and viticulture sectors for the bank in both Australia and New Zealand.