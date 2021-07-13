Unique Wine Experiences Fund Grant Program supports SA wineries

The South Australian government’s Unique Wine Experiences Fund Grant Program has funded 47 projects across the state with more than $200,000, to enhance wineries’ new cellar door experiences.

Unique funded projects include interactive wine experiences in the Adelaide Hills, wine barrel tasting pods in McLaren Vale, grapevine charcoal drawing workshops in the Barossa and an audio-visual wine tasting experience in the Clare Valley.

South Australian wineries thought outside the square to build their tourism and hospitality offerings in accessing the Unique Wine Experiences Fund Grant Program, according to minister for Primary Industries and Regional Development David Basham.

“With COVID-19 restrictions impacting cellar door trade, this grant program was created to provide an economic stimulus by attracting visitors to wineries across South Australia,” Basham said.

“Our funding has unlocked more than $500,000 worth of new projects, which will encourage more people to visit our wonderful countryside to experience some of South Australia’s fantastic cellar doors and help support for our regional economies and local jobs.

“The wine industry is a key economic driver for South Australia generating more than $2 billion in revenue per year and I am excited to see the almost 50 new cellar door experiences come to fruition,” he said.

“The projects, ranging from cellar door upgrades and enhancements to a multi-sensorial and interactive tasting-in-the-dark wine experience, will improve visitor experiences and create must-visit destinations.

As the Year of South Australian Wine, these initiatives have been designed for 2021 to help cellar doors maximise their direct sales opportunities, according to Basham.

“South Australians are rightly proud of our state’s wine industry and now, in the shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic, are exploring the regions like never before.

“Our state’s 18 picturesque wine regions are the envy of the world, and these grants will help develop additional premium wine experiences in every region.”

South Australia is considered the “wine state,” with 50 per cent of all of Australia’s bottled wine and almost 80 per cent of Australia’s premium wine produced there.

“I would encourage every South Australian to take the time to explore what is on their very doorstep,” Basham said.

“This program builds on the government’s $5.4 million State Budget initiative to expand and diversify wine export markets.”